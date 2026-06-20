Saint-Cloud [France], June 20 (ANI): Dassault Aviation's all-new Falcon 10X has successfully completed its first flight, demonstrating the program's maturity and marking the launch of the flight test campaign, it announced on Friday.

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According to the official statement, Test Pilot Sebastien Dupont de Dinechin and copilot Fabrice Dougnac took off from runway 23 at Bordeaux-Merignac at 11.10 a.m. for a two-hour and 30 minute flight. The pilots evaluated handling qualities and systems at 15,000 feet, then retracted the landing gear and all movable surfaces before climbing to 40,000 feet, where they accelerated to Mach 0.82. They returned to Bordeaux-Merignac for a smooth landing at 1.40 p.m.

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Citing Chairman and CEO Trappier, it highlighted how the inaugural flight reflects the high skills of engineers, production and flight teams.

"This inaugural flight is another milestone for Dassault," said Trappier. "It is a reflection of the dedication and high skill of our engineering, production, and flight teams, and also the quality of our global network of partners. All of us are excited to see this day as we launch into a new phase for the 10X."

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"Today's flight was the culmination of years of work by thousands of Dassault employees and partners," commented de Dinechin. "It paid off in a flight that went as planned and was a delight to fly".

According to the statement, the first aircraft will be soon followed into the air by a second test aircraft nearing completion, and by a third, that is being outfitted with a full interior and will be used mainly for systems and cabin functional and reliability testing.

The statement highlighted how Dassault Aviation is the only aircraft manufacturer in the world to have a completely new aircraft in flight in 2026.

Dassault Aviation has a longstanding history, with over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the past 110 years.

It is recognised worldwide for the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems.

As per the official website, in 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of EUR 7.4 billion. (ANI)

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