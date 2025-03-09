DT
Daughter of Hamas terrorist arrested for incitement

Daughter of Hamas terrorist arrested for incitement


ANI
Updated At : 02:22 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 9 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Police arrested the daughter of a Hamas operative after she placed a note praising the terror group on the windshield of a police van in eastern Jerusalem, the Israeli Police said on Sunday morning.

The note included statements such as, "By order of God, we will reap you and erase the illusions of your country," "Gaza is the heartbeat of pride," and "Martyr Brigades, then Al-Adin Al-Qassam."

When the suspect, a minor, was arrested, police found in her bag books and notebooks that read, "This is jihad... Victory or martyrdrom," and "Free Arab Palestine with the help of God."

Police said she also praised Hamas in response to questions from interrogators.

Police said the girl's father was convicted of membership in Hamas in 2017 and had served time in prison. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

