Dave Sharma sworn in as Oz Senator

PTI

Melbourne, December 4

Dave Sharma, who became the first Indian-origin lawmaker in Australia’s Parliament in 2019, was sworn in as a Senator on Monday after his victory in the New South Wales Liberal Senate race.

Sharma, who represented the Sydney seat of Wentworth until his defeat at the 2022 election, beat former minister Andrew Constance, a frontrunner backed by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. He will replace Marise Payne, who has retired.

#Australia