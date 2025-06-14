David Beckham and Gary Oldman awarded knighthoods

Former England soccer captain David Beckham and actor Gary Oldman were knighted in King Charles' annual birthday honours list on Saturday, while sculptor Antony Gormley was made a Companion of Honour.

Beckham, 50, joined Manchester United as a trainee in 1993, going on to make almost 400 appearances for the club where he won a string of titles and cups.

He subsequently played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, and Inter Milan, as well as captained his country 58 times.

His marriage to fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham in 1999 cemented a celebrity status which went far beyond his sporting exploits.

Oldman, 67, started his career on the stage, where he was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, before rising to prominence in film. He won the best actor Oscar for playing Winston Churchill in the 2017 drama "Darkest Hour".

He also had roles in the "Dark Knight Trilogy" and the "Harry Potter" movie series and more recently starred in the TV spy drama "Dark Horses".

Other famous names receiving honours included damehoods for musical theatre star Elaine Paige, novelist Pat Barker and ceramics maker Emma Bridgewater.

Roger Daltrey, lead singer of rock band the Who and a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, received a knighthood for services to charity.

More than 1,200 people received honours for their achievements, with a particular focus on those who had given their time to public service, the government said.

King Charles' official birthday will be celebrated with the annual "Trooping the Colour" military parade in London on Saturday. His actual birthday is on November 14.