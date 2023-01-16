 Davos 2023: All you need to know about World Economic Forum : The Tribune India

Explainer

Davos 2023: All you need to know about World Economic Forum

More than 600 CEOs will be in snowy winter residency in the Swiss Alps

Davos 2023: All you need to know about World Economic Forum

Participants of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 are seen in a hall at Davos Congress Centre, in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, on January 16, 2023. Reuters



Davos, Switzerland, January 16 

The World Economic Forum (WEF) returns to its snowy winter residency in the Swiss Alps this week with a record attendance of business and government leaders.

Here's the low-down on Davos.

What happens at the WEF?

The WEF's roots stretch back to 1971 when its founder Klaus Schwab invited executives from European companies to the then tiny ski resort of Davos, high in the Swiss Alps.

Schwab's goal was to create a forum for policymakers and top corporate executives to address major global issues and learn best practices for leadership and management.

Delegates, some with sought-after white badges which given greater access, attend panels and speeches inside the Congress Centre from Tuesday through to Friday.

Much of the action, however, occurs outside. Bilateral meetings between heads of state and corporate chieftains take up much of their schedules.

On the main promenade of Davos, shop fronts and restaurants are taken over by companies and nations, becoming venues for parties and discussion panels that attract attendees and media.

The most exclusive gatherings often occur well off the main drag at dinner parties, fireside chats and cocktail receptions.

Who is attending Davos?

More than 600 CEOs will be in town, including Wall Street executives such as JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon, David Solomon from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley's James Gorman.

With climate change top of the agenda, chiefs of major energy companies are back after a COVID-related hiatus.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the presidents of Spain, South Korea, Poland and the Philippines are among 51 heads of state present. Another 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors, 30 trade ministers and 35 foreign ministers are also due to make the journey up into the mountains.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Renee Fleming, wil.i.am and social media star Nas Daly are all attending.

The Russians are absent, but Ukraine, which dominated last year's summit, has another high level delegation and several war-related sessions are on the agenda.

Others include IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He.

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and central bankers such as India's Raghuram Rajan are also on the list.

Unclear is whether climate activist Greta Thunberg will return to the slopes.

What is on the agenda?

This year's theme, 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World,' is a nod to the tectonic shift in global markets and political relationships that has occurred since the pandemic.

The annual event was once regarded as a cheerleader for globalization. Now, the global elite will meet against a backdrop of protectionism, a war that has strained political alliances and deepening ideological divides.

Rising interest rates and a cost of living crisis also threaten to divert attention to matters back home for some.

Climate change topped the WEF's survey of global risk and energy company executives will mix with climate activists and environment ministers at the forum.

Other themes will include the cost of living, a tight labour market, natural disasters and extreme weather events, how to prevent a global recession in 2023, the resurgence of COVID infections in many countries, an energy crunch and the looming first anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The WEF is not without its detractors. In recent years, it has been criticized by activists and commentators as a talking shop for the jetset that just adds to global carbon emissions. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

6
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

10
Himachal

Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

The ‘search-cum-evaluation committee’ would only shortlist a...

Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck on third day of its journey in Bihar’s Chhapra due to ‘shallow water’

Ganga Vilas Cruise not stuck in Bihar, cruise docked for tourists to explore shoreline: Inland Waterways Authority

The vessel will continue its onwards journey as per schedule...

Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...

Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband to a plane crash 16 years ago

Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband in a similar plane crash 16 years ago

She got her pilot training with the money she got from the i...

Ensure party does not lose a single election in 2023: Nadda to BJP cadre ahead of 9 state polls

Ensure party does not lose a single election in 2023: Nadda to BJP cadre ahead of 9 state polls

Flags India’s growing global prowess, self-reliance across s...


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

25-year-old Chandigarh woman feeding stray dog hit by rashly driven SUV

Caught on CCTV: 25-year-old Chandigarh woman feeding stray dog hit by rashly driven SUV

Mohali RPG attack case: Suspect to be treated as adult, says Juvenile Justice Board

PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders

Token system to end queues at PGI's Advanced Cardiac Centre

Drive against Mohali land grabbers was abandoned at eleventh hour

AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt

AAP MLAs march to L-G's office to protest against 'interference' in functioning of Delhi govt

Delhi Assembly adjourned for the day amid protest by AAP members against L-G

Delhi Mayoral poll to be held on January 24

Delhi Police busts two inter-state illegal firearms syndicates; 4 from Punjab held, 18 pistols recovered

SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s plea against HC order for rape FIR

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab’s Adampur

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Adampur

Before resuming Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi visits temple

MLAs put up power show during yatra

Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated with state honours

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll a challenge for AAP

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held