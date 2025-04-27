Dawoodi Bohra Community in NY pays tribute to victims of J-K terror attack

New York [US], April 27 (ANI): The Dawoodi Bohra community in Queens, New York, gathered on Sunday to pay heartfelt tribute to the innocent victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and condemned the attack.

In a post on X, the community said, "The Dawoodi Bohra community condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This tragic event has taken the lives of innocent people, leaving families heartbroken. In solidarity with the victims and to honour their memory, our community members across the world observe a moment of silence."

The Dawoodi Bohra community condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This tragic event has taken the lives of innocent people, leaving families heartbroken. In solidarity with the victims and to honour their memory, our community members across the world observe a moment of… pic.twitter.com/XPx7SkqlJ4 — The Dawoodi Bohras (@Dawoodi_Bohras) April 25, 2025

As the world continues to condemn the attack, hundreds of Canadians from diverse communities gathered on a frigid night in Toronto to stage a massive candlelight vigil and rally condemning the recent massacre of Hindus in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, by Pakistan-backed jihadi terrorists.

Organised by Hindu Forum Canada, COHNA, and several other Hindu organisations, the event on Saturday brought together over 500 Hindus, Jews, Baloch, Iranians, and other Canadians who marched through Toronto's streets chanting "Pakistan Murdabad" and calling on the Canadian government to officially designate Pakistan as a terrorist state.

The solemn vigil saw leaders from all participating communities urging immediate and decisive action. The gathering denounced not only the violence in Kashmir but also the broader threat of Islamist-Jihadi extremism. Hindu organisations, joined by Jewish, Iranian, Baloch, and other Canadian groups, stood shoulder to shoulder, affirming a united stand against terrorism. The rally honoured the victims of the Pahalgam attack with candles and prayers, sending a message that terrorism must be confronted, not ignored.

Drawing a stark comparison, the rally cited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's warning: "What happened in Israel can happen anywhere" -- a statement that now resonates deeply with the tragedy unfolding in Kashmir. Speakers warned that terrorism does not recognise borders and that indifference only emboldens extremists. Yet many noted the glaring silence from groups and individuals who had previously staged massive protests in support of Gaza but are now quiet when Hindus in India fall victim to similar extremist violence. (ANI)

