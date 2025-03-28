Days after hijack, Pak’s Jaffar Express resumes operations

Baloch insurgents target bus, kill six

Insurgents shot dead six persons and abducted three after stopping a bus in Balochistan, and offloading passengers from Pakistan's Punjab In another terror attack in the province, three persons were killed and 17 injured after a bomb exploded near a police vehicle, officials said

Days after the Jaffar Express was attacked and hijacked by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants, the train resumed operations and departed from Pakistan’s Peshawar Cantt Railway Station for Quetta on Thursday, amid tight security measures.

Federal Minister Amir Maqam saw off the train’s passengers and offered prayers at Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A total of 280 passengers were onboard the train, including 28 travelling from Peshawar to Quetta. The return journey, with the train decorated with the national flag, colourful flags and balloons, is scheduled for Friday.

BLA militants ambushed the Jaffar Express in Bolan district of Balochistan on March 11. The militants killed 21 passengers and four soldiers before the Army eliminated all 33 terrorists on March 12.

Railway officials said the Jaffar Express was the only train that passed through all four provinces and provided services to passengers.