 Deadlock ends in Parliament as Nepal PM Prachanda expresses regret over his controversial remarks : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Deadlock ends in Parliament as Nepal PM Prachanda expresses regret over his controversial remarks

Deadlock ends in Parliament as Nepal PM Prachanda expresses regret over his controversial remarks

Prime Minister’s controversial remarks that an Indian businessman made efforts to make him the premier had stirred a political storm

Deadlock ends in Parliament as Nepal PM Prachanda expresses regret over his controversial remarks

Nepals Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. Reuters file



PTI

Kathmandu, July 10

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Monday expressed regret over his controversial remarks that an Indian businessman staying here made efforts to make him the premier, saying he should not have made those comments in his present capacity.

On July 3, during a book launch event, Prime Minister Prachanda said that Sardar Pritam Singh, a pioneer trucking entrepreneur in Nepal, played a key and historic role in enhancing Nepal-India relations and lobbied for him.

“He (Singh) had once made efforts to make me the prime minister,” Prachanda said. “He travelled to Delhi several times and held multiple rounds of talks with political leaders in Kathmandu to make me the prime minister,” Prachanda said during the event.

Prachanda, 68, was sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister for a third time on December 26.

His remarks stirred up a political storm and invited criticism from several quarters. The Opposition demanded his resignation. However, a close aide of Prachanda said that the Prime Minister will not resign.

Clarifying his controversial remarks while addressing the Parliament session on Monday, Prachanda acknowledged his lapse in judgment during the speech.

“I should not have spoken what I spoke as the Prime Minister...On that day, I spoke not as a Prime Minister but as a father of a daughter,” he said.

“I have accepted whenever I have committed mistakes. I wanted to make things clear, but I did not get the chance due to the obstruction of the Parliament,” he further clarified.

The Opposition parties, including the CPN-UML, which had been instrumental in obstructing the Parliament proceedings since Wednesday over Prachanda’s statement allowed him to speak in the House on Monday.

The understanding to resume the House proceedings was reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Prachanda, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli ahead of the lower House meeting.

Prachanda said that when his elder daughter Gyanu was critically ill with cancer, his son Prakash had taken him to Delhi, where they sought treatment and temporarily stayed at Pritam Singh’s residence.

During their stay, Singh had mentioned that Prachanda should become the prime minister. “He wasn’t proposing himself as the prime minister, nor was it a matter of me appointing him as one,” the prime minister clarified.

The Opposition CPN-UML demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister for making such remarks.

“I have never compromised on the issue of the country’s sovereignty and national integrity,” Prachanda said addressing the Parliament.

“Since I had no bad intention in mind, I have made this self-criticism,” he said while addressing the House.

“One who had proposed my name for the post of the Prime Minister himself is asking who has made me the Prime Minister,” Prachanda said sarcastically pointing to CPN-UML chief and former prime minister Oli.

The Prime Minister said that “he is committed to taking the remaining works relating to the peace process to the logical conclusion and for this, he has been holding consultations with both the ruling alliance members and the opposition.”

Prachanda said the ruling alliance and the Opposition should work together in the national interest. “I am clear that we all need to collaborate for the cause of democracy and its protection.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

3
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 13 in view of heavy rain

4
Punjab

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

5
Punjab

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel

6
Punjab

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Six NDRF teams kept on standby in Mohali district

8
Punjab

Water level in Ghaggar, Sutlej recedes upstream as downstream rivers cause flooding

9
Chandigarh

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

10
Chandigarh

Rain cripples Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving wider powers to LG; issues notice to Centre

Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud posts hearing on the issue o...

Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

PM Modi speaks with senior ministers, officials | Punjab, Ha...

India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France, deals likely to be announced during PM Modi’s visit

India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France, deals likely to be announced during PM Modi's visit

The Navy had been pressing for acquiring these fighter aircr...

Foxconn pulls out from Vedanta’s joint venture to make chips

Foxconn pulls out from Vedanta's joint venture to make chips

JV had dramatically shifted location from Maharashtra to Guj...

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Another Pakistan drone found in Amritsar Sector

SGPC to review probe report, staffers relieved

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

‘Every life matters’: Chandigarh fire department team, cops rescue puppy stranded under bridge due to heavy rain

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Rain cripples Mohali

Delhi reels under heavy rains as Yamuna breaches danger mark; Kejriwal says no flood threat

Delhi reels under heavy rains as Yamuna breaches danger mark; Kejriwal says no flood threat

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving wider powers to LG; issues notice to Centre

Supreme Court extends till July 24 interim bail of ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

Gurugram: Jilted man stabs ex-fiancé to death in broad daylight

Police launch probe as fraudsters 'impersonate' minister Shantanu Thakur, make WhatsApp calls to office staff

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Woman among five drug peddlers held

Immigration agent in police net

Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects