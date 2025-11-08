DT
Home / World / Deadlock over cross-border terrorism as Pakistan-Afghan Taliban talks end without agreement

Deadlock over cross-border terrorism as Pakistan-Afghan Taliban talks end without agreement

The third round of talks failed to get a written commitment from Kabul to take action against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militants accused of launching attack against Pakistan by using Afghan soil

PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 11:22 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban ended without any agreement to tackle the thorny issues of cross-border terrorism as the deadlock persisted, according to top officials.

The third round of talks began on Thursday and continued for two days but it failed to get a written commitment from Kabul to take action against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants accused of launching an attack against Pakistan by using Afghan soil.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told a private TV channel on Friday night that the negotiations were suspended, with "no programme for the fourth round of talks".

"There is a complete deadlock. The negotiations have entered an indefinite phase," he said, reported Geo TV.

The minister thanked Turkiye and Qatar for their "sincere efforts" to mediate tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

"They support our stance. Even the Afghan delegation agreed with us; however, they were not ready to sign a written agreement," he said, adding that Pakistan would accept only a formal, written accord.

"They wanted verbal assurances to be accepted, which is not possible in international negotiations," he noted.

Asif said the mediators had done their best but eventually lost hope.

"If they had even a little optimism, they would have asked us to stay. Our return empty-handed shows that even they have given up on Kabul," he said.

The minister reiterated that Pakistan's position remained firm and clear.

"Our only demand is that Afghanistan must ensure its soil is not used for attacks on Pakistan," he said. He warned that Pakistan would respond if provoked.

"If there is any attack from Afghan soil, we will respond accordingly," he said, adding that as long as there is no aggression, the ceasefire will remain intact.

Separately, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on X on Saturday morning that the onus lies on Afghan Taliban to fulfil its long-standing international, regional, and bilateral pledges, regarding control of terrorism, in which so far they have failed.

"Pakistan does not harbour any ill-will against the Afghan people. However, it shall never support the Afghan Taliban regime's any measures that are detrimental to the interests of the Afghan people as well as the neighbouring countries," Tarar said.

The minister added that Pakistan will continue to safeguard its citizens and sovereignty.

The talks began on October 29 in Doha with both Qatar and Turkiye mediating between the two sides following armed clashes between October 11 and 15, which caused human losses on both sides.

The first round ended without any tangible progress, but the two sides agreed to another round on October 25 in Istanbul, which also remained fruitless. The third and latest round also met the same fate.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

