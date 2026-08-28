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Home / World / Deadly PIMS fire exposes major gaps across Pakistan hospitals

Deadly PIMS fire exposes major gaps across Pakistan hospitals

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ANI
Updated At : 02:13 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], August 28 (ANI): The deadly fire at the nursery of Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital has raised questions over fire-safety preparedness at major government-run hospitals in Karachi, with significant gaps reported at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), The Express Tribune reported.

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According to the report, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation-run ASH has only 13 fire extinguishers for the entire facility. Sources told the newspaper that the hospital has never conducted a fire drill, while its staff has not received formal fire-safety training. The hospital also reportedly lacks a fire alarm system and a dedicated emergency exit, leaving patients and staff dependent on staircases during an emergency.

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The report by The Express Tribune also said the ASH's emergency department receives between 500 and 600 patients daily, while more than 1,000 patients visit its outpatient department.

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Fire-safety arrangements at JPMC have also come under scrutiny. The Express Tribune, citing sources, reported that although fire extinguishers had been installed in every ward, several were not functional. The hospital reportedly has no fire alarm system, while its last formal fire drill was held in 2017.

The article also highlighted serious gaps in fire preparedness at JPMC, with Joint Executive Director Dr Suleman confirming to The Express Tribune that the hospital's last formal fire drill was conducted in 2017. Despite JPMC having more than 2,200 inpatient beds and handling over 2,000 emergency patients and more than 10,000 OPD visitors daily, questions remain over the adequacy of its fire-safety arrangements.

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While hospital officials maintained that firefighting equipment, trained personnel and emergency exits are available, the report noted that several fire extinguishers were reportedly non-functional and that the hospital lacks a fire alarm system. Officials said the KMC Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122 would be called in the event of a major blaze, highlighting the reliance on external emergency services, The Express Tribune reported.

The concerns follow the August 26 fire at Islamabad's PIMS Hospital nursery, where 14 newborn babies were killed, according to The Express Tribune. The tragedy has raised fresh questions over fire-safety preparedness at Pakistan's public hospitals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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