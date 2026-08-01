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Home / World / Deadly roads, missing safety: Pakistan's Punjab faces infrastructure failure

Deadly roads, missing safety: Pakistan's Punjab faces infrastructure failure

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ANI
Updated At : 01:18 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Lahore [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab province is witnessing a worsening road safety crisis, with rising traffic accidents highlighting serious concerns over urban planning, infrastructure management and traffic enforcement.

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According to the report by The Express Tribune, rapid urbanisation, increasing vehicle ownership and inadequate pedestrian facilities have contributed to a sharp rise in road fatalities and injuries across the province.

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The Express Tribune reported that despite several road development projects and traffic management initiatives, Punjab continues to register tens of thousands of accidents every month. Experts cited by The Express Tribune identified speeding, traffic violations, increasing motorcycle usage, illegal parking, encroachments and the lack of safe pedestrian infrastructure as key factors behind the growing number of accidents.

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According to data from Rescue 1122, cited in The Express Tribune's investigation, Punjab recorded more than 36,000 road accidents in January 2026, resulting in 463 deaths and over 17,000 serious injuries. The report further noted that in May 2026, the province witnessed more than 43,000 accidents, causing 434 fatalities and over 23,000 injuries.

The report highlighted that Lahore remains the worst affected city due to its population pressure, commercial activity and increasing traffic volume. Major roads, including Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road, Jail Road, GT Road and Main Boulevard, continue to witness frequent accidents.

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The investigation by The Express Tribune found that the shortage of proper footpaths, pedestrian crossings and safe walking spaces remains one of Lahore's biggest road safety challenges. In several commercial areas, pedestrians are forced to move alongside fast-moving vehicles, while service roads are often occupied by parked vehicles.

The report further noted that although agencies such as the Lahore Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation have built foot-over bridges and underpasses, many remain underutilised due to poor maintenance, damaged structures, inadequate lighting and encroachments.

According to the report, the growing use of electric scooters by underage riders without proper licences has added another safety concern. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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