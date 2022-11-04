Deal on track, six grain ships leave Ukraine

Kyiv, November 3
Six grain ships have left Ukraine ports a day after Russia agreed to resume its participation in the UN-brokered grain deal to allow exports through the Black Sea.
Russia on Wednesday resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, after securing guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and ports designated for the export of agricultural products for military operations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life
Was leading march to Islamabad to demand snap poll
Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman
Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt
Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5
No bias, multiple factors behind delay, says CEC