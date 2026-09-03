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Home / World / Death toll due to flash floods in Nepal rises to 1,252

Death toll due to flash floods in Nepal rises to 1,252

The joint rescue teams led by the Nepal Army have continued their search and rescue efforts on the ninth day on Thursday, with the number of missing people estimated at 4,875

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PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 12:23 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Family members gather at Pashupatinath temple during symbolic funerals of their loved ones, who are flood victims still reported missing, in accordance with Nepali Hindu rites, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. PTI
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The death toll due to the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 1,252 on Thursday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas while thousands remain missing after more than a week of the disaster, police said.

According to the data released by Nepal Police, 355 bodies were recovered from Chitawan district, 218 from Nawalparasi East, 208 from Nawalparasi West, including 18 recovered from India and handed over to Nawalparasi West, and 177 from Nuwakot.

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Similarly, 127 bodies were recovered from Rasuwa district, 69 from Gorkha, 60 from Dhading and 38 from Tahanu.

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The joint rescue teams led by the Nepal Army have continued their search and rescue efforts on the ninth day on Thursday, with the number of missing people estimated at 4,875.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction and thousands of people missing.

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