Death toll from floods, landslides on Indonesia’s Sumatra island rises to 248
Authorities fear the death toll would rise further
People walk down the embankment of a river to take a boat ride across after a bridge nearby collapsed during a flood in Bireun, Aceh province, Indonesia, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. AP/PTI
Advertisement
Rescue workers in Indonesia struggled on Saturday to reach victims in several devastated areas that were hit by an earthquake and tsunami, and authorities feared the confirmed death toll of 248 would rise further.
Advertisement
The areas were largely cut off by damaged roads and downed communications lines. Relief aircrafts were delivering aid and supplies to the hard-hit district of Central Tapanuli in North Sumatra province and others in the region.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement