Death toll from Nepal flash floods rises to 1,127: Police

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 2 (ANI): The death toll from floods in Nepal has risen to 1,127, according to the Nepal Police, on Wednesday.

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As per the Nepal Police, a total of 45 bodies have been recovered from Rasuwa, 155 from Nuwakot, 59 from Dhading, 348 from Chitwan, 66 from Gorkha, 38 from Tanahun, 217 from Nawalparasi East and 190 from Nawalparasi West.

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The Nepal Police also reported that nine bodies have been recovered in India.

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Of the bodies recovered, only 95 have so far been handed over to their families after identification.

A day earlier, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a Facebook post that the bodies of people who lost their lives in the floods and those who remain unidentified are being managed in accordance with the law and through scientific procedures.

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"The government is managing only those bodies that are found in an unidentifiable condition, while preserving DNA samples and other evidence that could assist in their identification," he said.

"The bodies are being managed with the assistance of the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force, Nepal. Identified bodies are being handed over to their families."

Further, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that a specialised international tunnel rescue team from India and China have been mobilised alongside the Nepal Army at critical hydropower sites following the catastrophic Bhote Koshi River flash floods.

Speaking at the Ministry's fourth official press briefing in Kathmandu, Spokesperson and Head of the Public Diplomacy Division Lok Bahadur Chhetri highlighted that targeted international technical expertise is being deployed to handle high-risk subterranean operations.

"As we have stated, our immediate national priority remains clear: to save lives, locate those who are missing, rescue survivors, provide urgent relief, and ensure that all affected people, both Nepali and foreign nationals, receive appropriate assistance and support," Chhetri stated. (ANI)

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