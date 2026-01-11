Death toll in Iran protests rises to 420, says Human Rights Activists in Iran

Tehran [Iran], January 11 (ANI): At least 420 protesters have been killed in Iran during anti-government demonstrations over the past 15 days, including eight children, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), CNN reported.

The protests began on December 28 as demonstrations against soaring inflation and economic hardship but soon escalated into tense nationwide unrest, marked by violent clashes between protesters and security forces.

Demonstrations have spread across multiple cities, with authorities responding through arrests, crackdowns, and the use of force. Human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns over the scale of casualties and the treatment of protesters.

Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest on "rioters" and foreign interference, while maintaining that legitimate economic grievances will be addressed.

International leaders have increasingly spoken out on the situation. Pope Leo, addressing crowds at the Vatican after his Angelus prayer, said he was praying for peace in Iran.

He said, "My thoughts turn to what is happening these days in the Middle East, particularly in Iran and Syria, where persistent tensions are causing the death of many people."

"I hope and pray that dialogue and peace will be patiently cultivated, pursuing the common good of the whole society."

https://x.com/Pontifex/status/2010343436944077127

Finnish President Alexander Stubb also urged Iranian authorities to avoid violence, posting on X, "Aggression must stop. We call for the release of all unjustly detained demonstrators."

https://x.com/alexstubb/status/2010366070742454621

https://x.com/alexstubb/status/2010365892882825606

Ireland's Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said she was "deeply concerned" by reports from Iran, stressing that "Freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and access to information must be fully respected." She also called on Iranian authorities to refrain from further violence and to engage with demonstrators.

https://x.com/HMcEntee/status/2010345031970750826

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said Israel supports the Iranian people, stating on X that, "we support the Iranian people's struggle for freedom and wish them success"

https://x.com/gidonsaar/status/2010304866271543559

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it is closely monitoring developments in Iran as the protests enter their third week. "The protests are an internal Iranian matter. Nevertheless, the IDF is prepared defensively and is continuously improving its capabilities and operational readiness," an IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also expected to hold a limited security consultation later on Sunday, with developments in Iran and Lebanon on the agenda, CNN reported.

Japan PM office also issued a statement over the situation in Iran saying that Japan stands against any use of force against peaceful protests.

Amid the unrest, US officials told CNN that President Trump is weighing several military options in Iran following deadly protests, after warning Tehran against using lethal force on demonstrators.

Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad said legal action against protesters would be strict. According to Tasnim news agency, he said proceedings would be carried out "without leniency, mercy or appeasement." "The charges against all rioters are the same," he said.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged citizens not to join what he described as violent unrest. In a televised address, he said there was a clear difference between peaceful protest and violence.

"If the people have concerns, it is our duty to resolve their concerns, but the higher duty is that we must not allow a group of rioters to come and disrupt the entire society," he said.

Pezeshkian added, "What kind of protest is this? What kind of message is this, creating hatred in the hearts of people?"

He further said, "America and Israel are sitting there and telling them to go and (saying) 'we are behind you'.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday told US President Donald Trump to "manage his own country" instead of commenting on Iran's internal affairs.

In a message posted on X, Khamenei accused the US President of encouraging unrest in Iran while failing to address serious problems at home.

https://x.com/fr_Khamenei/status/2010283171502551390

"The President of the United States declared that if the Iranian government did this or that, he would side with the rioters. The rioters have placed their hopes in him. If he is so competent, let him manage his own country then," Khamenei wrote. (ANI)

