Death toll in Russian strikes on Kyiv rises to 17, 44 injured; Zelenskyy urges more air defence support

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 5 (ANI): The death toll from Russia's overnight missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region has risen to 17, while 44 people have been injured, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, while calling for greater international support to strengthen Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

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"As of now, 44 people have been reported injured in the massive Russian strike on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Another 17 people, tragically, were killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

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This comes after Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones targeting civilian infrastructure.

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"It was a heavy strike - 24 ballistic missiles, 4 Zircon/Oniks missiles, and another 115 drones, a significant number of them jet-powered. The main targets of the attack were warehouse facilities belonging to civilian businesses. There were also strikes on infrastructure and a railway station. These facilities had nothing to do with the war - a brewing company, construction materials warehouses, and civilian logistics facilities," the Ukrainian President added.

Zelenskyy urged Ukraine's international partners to accelerate the supply of air defence systems, particularly ballistic missile interceptors, saying delays were contributing directly to civilian casualties.

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"Ballistic missile interceptors could have saved the lives of those killed today. It is very important that our partners understand that delays in supplying them, or an unwillingness to provide anti-ballistic systems, lead directly to such horrific casualties and destruction," he said.

The Ukrainian President also called for additional sanctions against Russia, arguing that parts of Moscow's ballistic missile production chain remained outside existing restrictions.

"Partners who are not yet ready to play a more active role in supplying interceptors can help by implementing new sanctions. A significant share of Russia's ballistic missile production is still not under sanctions. Even now. New steps are needed - from the G7, the European Union, and everyone who supports the protection of life. Thank you to those who are willing to help in this way," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine had said rescue operations were underway across multiple locations in the Brovary, Bucha and Fastiv districts, where fires broke out at warehouses, logistics facilities and other civilian infrastructure following the strikes. (ANI)

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