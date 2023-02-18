 Death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake crosses 45,000; many still missing in flattened apartments : The Tribune India

Death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake crosses 45,000; many still missing in flattened apartments

2,64,000 apartments destroyed in Turkey; survivors pulled from rubble

Death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake crosses 45,000; many still missing in flattened apartments

Rescue and demolishing team members work at the site of the Renaissance Residence apartment complex in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Antakya, Turkey. Reuters



Reuters

Antakya/Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 18

More than 45,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, and the toll is expected to soar with some 2,64,000 apartments in Turkey destroyed and many still missing in the country's worst modern disaster.

Eleven days after the quake hit, three survivors were dug out from the rubble in Turkey on Friday. The death toll in Turkey stands at 39,672, while neighbouring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths. Syria's toll has not changed for days.

Mosques around the world on Friday performed absentee funeral prayers for the dead in Turkey and Syria, many of whom could not receive full burial rites given the enormity of the disaster.

While many international rescue teams have left the vast quake zone, domestic teams continued to search through flattened buildings on Saturday hoping to find more survivors who defied the odds. Experts say most rescues occur in the 24 hours following an earthquake.

Hakan Yasinoglu, in his 40s, was rescued in the southern province of Hatay, 278 hours after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck in the dead of night on Feb. 6, the Istanbul Fire Brigade said.

Earlier, Osman Halebiye, 14, and Mustafa Avci, 34, were saved in Turkey's historic city of Antakya, known in ancient times as Antioch. As Avci was carried away, he was put on a video call with his parents, who showed him his newborn baby.

"I had completely lost all hope. This is a true miracle.

They gave me my son back. I saw the wreckage and I thought nobody could be saved alive from there," his father said.

An exhausted Avci was later reunited with his wife Bilge and daughter Almile at a hospital in Mersin.

Aid organisations say the survivors will need help for months to come with so much crucial infrastructure destroyed.

In neighbouring Syria, already shattered by more than a decade of civil war, the bulk of fatalities have been in the northwest, an area controlled by insurgents who are at war with President Bashar al-Assad - a conflict that has complicated efforts to aid people affected by the earthquake.

The sides clashed overnight for the first time since the disaster, with government forces shelling the outskirts of Atareb, a rebel-held town badly hit by the earthquake, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Thousands of Syrians who had sought refuge in Turkey from their country's civil war have returned to their homes in the war zone - at least for now.

ANGER GROWS

Neither Turkey nor Syria have said how many people are still missing following the quake.

For families still waiting to retrieve relatives in Turkey, there is growing anger over what they see as corrupt building practices and deeply flawed urban development that resulted in thousands of homes and businesses disintegrating.

One such building was the Ronesans Rezidans (Renaissance Residence), which keeled over in Antakya, killing hundreds.

"It was said to be earthquake-safe, but you can see the result," said Hamza Alpaslan, 47, whose brother had lived in the apartment block. "It's in horrible condition. There is neither cement nor proper iron in it. It's a real hell." Turkey has promised to investigate anyone suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings and has ordered the detention of more than 100 suspects, including developers.

The United Nations on Thursday appealed for more than $1 billion in funds for the Turkish relief operation, and has launched a $400 million appeal for Syrians.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

2
Nation

Godrej buys Raj Kapoor's iconic bungalow

3
Nation

Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts

4
Trending

‘Kill me here, but I will smoke’: Woman creates ruckus mid-air; strips, rants at crew for not being allowed to smoke in flight

5
J & K

Centre bans terror groups Khalistan Tiger Force, J-K Ghaznavi Force; declares Harwinder Rinda as terrorist

6
Nation

10 sensitive installations in 6 states, 1 UT declared out of bounds for general public: MHA

7
Business

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says CBDT

8
Nation

Now, passport verification in just 5 days; Centre launches 'mPassport Police App' to fast track process

9
Delhi

Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann opens 17 new public sand mines

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow

Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been name...

Sahil Gehlot’s father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case

Sahil Gehlot's father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case

All five co-accused -- father Virender Singh, cousins Ashish...

12 cheetahs set to arrive in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa today

12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at MP’s Kuno National Park

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Environme...

George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

Says democratic world needs debate on democracy

BSF seizes heroin, arms in Punjab’s Dera Baba Nanak

BSF foils smuggling bid in Gurdaspur sector, recovers huge cache of narcotics and weapons

Recovers 20 packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, tw...


Cities

View All

Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Bank robbery: Amritsar police find clues about miscreants

Three robbers target ASI in Tarn Taran, 1 nabbed

Major Smart City mission projects completed: Amritsar Smart City Limited

Deal strictly with property tax defaulters: Amritsar MC chief

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

80-year-old widow of army havildar from Ropar gets pension 14 years after husband’s death

80-year-old widow of army havildar from Ropar gets pension 14 years after husband's death

PGI Chandigarh under scanner over untreated waste discharge

60-year-old tries to stop mining, run over by tractor-trailer in Lalru

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order allowing Chandigarh to lease out GMSH-16 shop

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow

NGT sets up committee under Delhi L-G to manage solid waste

Rs 23 crore to be spent on beautification of Ring Road

Delhi HC seeks reply from urban board over removal of slum from notified area

Man, son shot at over parking dispute in Delhi

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

Man nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Three youths kill friend in Phillaur

Loss of tree cover worries Nurmahal block residents

Ahead of polls, Punjab Minister stresses EWS housing scheme

After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

5 teachers for 205 pupils at Ludhiana school

2 accomplices of notorious gangster Newton nabbed

Cops meet bank, private security agency officials

Youth hit by train, dies

Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

International meet on works of Bhai Vir Singh ends in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, organises webinar on new education policy

National Institute of Sports to host SAI competition

Inter-state gang of car thieves busted in Patiala, 3 held