Death toll in Vietnam floods reaches 90

Death toll in Vietnam floods reaches 90

The rains triggered multiple landslides on major routes in Vietnam's Central Highlands

AP
AP
Hanoi, Updated At : 06:56 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
People wade through a flooded street, as a motorist looks on, in Hoi An, following deadly floods in central Vietnam, on October 31. Reuters
At least 90 people have now died in floods and landslides in central Vietnam triggered by heavy rains earlier this week, state media reported on Sunday, citing the country's disaster prevention agency.

The deluges wreaked widespread destruction across a region already battered weeks ago by floods from record rainfall and the powerful typhoon Kalmaegi.

The rains triggered multiple landslides on major routes in Vietnam's Central Highlands. Railway lines and roads were submerged, leaving thousands stranded.

Vietnam is among the world's most flood-prone countries, with nearly half its population living in high-risk areas. Scientists warn that a warming climate is intensifying storms and rainfall across Southeast Asia, making floods and landslides increasingly destructive and frequent.

