Kathmandu [Nepal], August 28 (ANI): As many as 389 bodies have been recovered, and 977 people remain missing following the Bhote Koshi flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said in its latest status report released on Thursday.

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The report said the figures were compiled based on details received from the District Administration Office and District and National Emergency Operation Centres and cover the emergency created by the Bhote Koshi flood in Rasuwa and the major search and rescue operations.

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In a post on X on Thursday, the NDRRMA released the "6th Status Report".

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Of the 977 people reported missing, 28 are Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force Nepal personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel

The missing include 517 foreign nationals and 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who had come to Nepal to visit.

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The report also reported 73 people to be injured.

As many as 13,295 security personnel have been deployed for search, rescue and relief operations, including 7,250 Nepal Police personnel, 4,200 Nepal Army personnel and 1,845 Armed Police Force Nepal personnel.

Fifteen helicopters, including six from the Nepal Army and nine from the private sector, are involved in the rescue operation.

The NDRRMA said 1,976 people have been rescued through helicopter operations, with the report's search and rescue section listing the same figure as the total rescued.

The report said 12 thematic emergency coordination teams have been formed and mobilised to streamline search and rescue, emergency health services, communication, power restoration, road network operation, relief distribution, international assistance and information management.

Road clearance operations are also underway. The report said road obstructions at Devighat have been cleared, while equipment has been deployed to clear blockages on the Galchi-Bidur-Trishuli and Baireni-Muglin road sections.

The Government of Nepal has dispatched NPR 25 million in cash for relief, including NPR 10 million each for Rasuwa and Nuwakot and NPR 5 million for Dhading.

Meanwhile, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday established an Emergency Control Room (ECR) to coordinate assistance for foreign nationals affected by the devastating Bhotekoshi flash floods in Rasuwa district, which have caused massive loss of life, extensive infrastructure damage and reports of missing persons.

In a notice, the ministry said the ECR will serve as the central coordinating body for search and rescue, information verification and consular assistance for foreign nationals affected by, missing in, or otherwise connected to the flood incident.

Nepal grapples with the aftermath of a major flash flood that struck the Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

After visiting flood-hit Nuwakot, Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah said that the situation remained challenging and that the country's state machinery was operating at "full capacity".

"The situation is still challenging. All state mechanisms are operating at full capacity. Right now, our first priority is to save the lives of each and every citizen, search and rescue of the missing, treat the injured and provide immediate relief to the affected families," Shah said in a statement on Facebook.

The Prime Minister said 13,295 security personnel from the Nepal Police, Nepal Army and Armed Police Force had been mobilised for search and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has released the names of 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli-I project in Nepal who have been rescued amid the devastating flash floods that have wreaked havoc across the Himalayan nation.

In a post on X on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the names while saying, "Update on Indian nationals rescued in Nepal."

"Please see the names of 63 Indian nationals working at Trishuli-I project in Nepal who have been rescued," Jaiswal said.

The release of the names comes as the MEA, in its 8 pm update, said that the 63 workers of the Trishuli-I project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu have been rescued.

The 21 Tamil Nadu nationals had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

As the devastating flash floods wreaked havoc across Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday stated that 84 Indian nationals have been rescued.

The MEA said efforts were continuing to ascertain the whereabouts and ensure the safety of Indian nationals who remain uncontactable in the flood-affected areas. (ANI)

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