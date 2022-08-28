 Death toll rises to 1,000 as torrential rain wreaks havoc in Pakistan : The Tribune India

Death toll rises to 1,000 as torrential rain wreaks havoc in Pakistan

About 3,451 km of roads, 149 bridges and 170 shops swept away across the country

Death toll rises to 1,000 as torrential rain wreaks havoc in Pakistan

People stand in their partially damaged homes on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, on August 27, 2022. AP/PTI

IANS

Islamabad, August 28

The death toll in separate accidents caused by heavy rains across Pakistan has surged to 1,000 since the start of monsoon season on June 14, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Saturday night.

The authority said that 1,527 people were also injured in separate incidents, whereas 949,858 houses were partially or fully destroyed in the calamity, rendering millions of people homeless in the country, which has been facing the serious impact of climate change for the last few years.

The killed included 348 children and 207 women.

South Sindh province remained the worst-hit area during the ongoing monsoon, where 347 people were killed and 1,009 others were injured in various accidents, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the NDMA.

About 3,451 km of roads, 149 bridges, and 170 shops were swept away by flash floods across the country.

An estimated 719,558 livestock perished in the rains across the country.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organisations, volunteers, non-government organisations, and the Pakistani army, were underway in the flood-hit areas.

According to Pakistan’s meteorological department, heavy rains will likely continue across the country during the next few days.

Road and railway traffic was badly disrupted due to heavy downpours which inundated several roads and railway tracks besides washing away scores of others.

According to officials, Balochistan lost land traffic with the rest of the country, whereas flight service was also suspended in the provincial capital of Quetta due to heavy rains.

Social media showed horrible sights of flood victims being swept away by gushing waters, and cattle, vehicles, and motorbikes being washed away in flash floods.

Muhammad Saleem, 65, a resident of a village in Shaheed Benazirabad district of Sindh said that he has never seen such a heavy downpour in the country in his entire life.

“It rained for straight 72 hours without any interruption due to which 70 percent houses in the village were destroyed and the remaining are also in bad shape. Not only this, all our crops have been washed away and not even a single strand is left in the fields,” Saleem told Xinhua.

He said that the future is also bleak for most of the people of the province as both their houses and crops have been destroyed, making it very difficult to meet ends meet in the coming days with no food and shelter.

Earlier, talking to media, the country’s Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that her country is going through “a climate-induced humanitarian disaster” with unprecedented rains and floods.

Pakistan has so far received an average of 166 millimeters of rainfall in August, which is 241 percent above average, the minister said, adding that the country’s southern parts received 784 percent more than usual.

“Almost 30 million people are without shelter, thousands of them are displaced and have no food,” she said.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked the public to extend financial help to flood victims by generously donating to his flood relief fund. He also appealed to the international community to help the country cope with the losses and rehabilitate the victims.

During a visit to a flood-hit area of Sindh on Saturday, Shahbaz said that the government has allocated 38 billion Pakistani rupees (about 171.6 million U.S. dollars) to provide relief to flood victims, and 25,000 rupees (about 112.9 U.S. dollars) in cash will also be provided to each affected family to meet the basic needs for survival.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

5
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

6
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Nation

Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Akash gets Jio, Isha retail, Anant energy

9
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

10
Nation

Video: Child stolen from Mathura railway station was 'bought by BJP leader for Rs 1.8 lakh from child-trafficker'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Some G23 leaders meet Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping

Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping

Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort

United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success