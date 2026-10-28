Death toll rises to 30 in Spain train collision, several injured; toll feared to climb further

Madrid [Spain], October 28 (ANI): The death toll in a high-speed train collision in Spain's central province of Toledo on Wednesday (local time) has risen to at least 30, with several others injured.

Authorities fear that the number of fatalities could increase further. Local media have reported 46 deaths, citing emergency services, although the higher figure remains unconfirmed, Euronews reported.

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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed solidarity with the victims and their families following the accident.

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In a post on X, Sanchez said, “Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo. I remain in constant contact with the Minister of Transport, @oscar_puente_, and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage.”

“Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations. My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families,” he added.

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The collision occurred at around 8:30 am near Urda in Toledo, south of Madrid, involving a Renfe high-speed train and an Iryo train travelling from Madrid towards Seville, according to media reports.

Initial reports indicated that two carriages of the Iryo train derailed and fell down an embankment following the collision, leaving several passengers injured.

“The information we are receiving is not good at all. There are at least 10 dead, and it is possible that the number will increase,” a spokesperson for the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha was quoted as saying by Spanish public broadcaster RTVE.

Manuel Galan, mayor of Urda, confirmed the collision, telling TVE, “Two trains have collided -- there are people injured.”

The Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) confirmed the incident and announced the suspension of rail services between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

Emergency services have been deployed to the accident site to rescue passengers and provide medical assistance. Hospitals in Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha have also been alerted to prepare for casualties, including by making intensive care beds and operating theatres available.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

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