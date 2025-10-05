Death toll rises to 40 in two days of rain-induced disaster in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 5 (ANI): The death toll in the rain-induced disaster in Nepal has now climbed to 40, confirmed the Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal. According to the record of the security bodies of the Himalayan nation, 13 others have been injured due to floods, landslides, lightning and road accidents.

Additionally, 11 people have been reported missing in disaster-related incidents, confirmed APF Joint Spokesperson Shailendra Thapa.

"In Ilam district alone, floods and landslides have claimed 28 lives and left two others seriously injured. In Ilam alone, five are recorded dead in Suryodaya Municipality, six in Ilam Municipality, two in Deumai Municipality, one in Phakphokthum Rural Municipality, three in Mangsebung Rural Municipality, eight in Maijogmai Rural Municipality, and three in Sandakpur Rural Municipality," Thapa told ANI.

As per the joint spokesperson, "Two deaths have been reported in Udayapur, three in Rautahat, four in Rasuwa, and one in Kathmandu due to floods and landslides."

In separate incidents, eight people were injured by lightning strikes in Khotang, Bhojpur, Rautahat, and Makawanpur districts. Meanwhile, six people died and six others were injured in a road accident in Panchthar district.

The weather pattern which brought rain across Nepal since Friday night has now shifted to the eastern part of Nepal, which has been kept in the red zone following incessant rainfall.

Following the heavy rain, all 56 gates of the Koshi Barrage adjoining India have been opened following a sharp rise in the water level of the Saptakoshi River due to continuous rainfall.

According to Chief District Officer of Sunsari, Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, "50 gates had already been opened by 8:00 AM (local time) after the river's flow reached 330,060 cubic feet per second. By 8:15 AM (local time), as the water flow surged past 335,360 cubic feet per second, all 56 gates were opened to manage the pressure."

Authorities are conducting continuous monitoring of the river's water level. A red warning light has been activated at the Koshi Barrage, and red flags have been placed as indicators of high flood risk.

The Saptakoshi Water Measurement Control Room has confirmed that the water level has exceeded the danger threshold. Given the increased threat of flooding in low-lying areas of Sunsari and Udayapur, CDO Mishra has urged residents living near the riverbanks to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. (ANI)

