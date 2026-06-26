Death toll rises to 589; over 2900 people injured after twin earthquakes in Venezuela

Caracas [Venezuela], June 26 (ANI): The death toll following the fatal earthquakes in Venezuela has crossed 500 while over 2900 people have been injured, acting President Delcy Rodriguez told state broadcaster VTV, according to CNN.

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As per the report by CNN, Rodriguez said on Friday that the death toll has risen to 589, with 2,980 people injured.

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The update comes as rescue operations are underway to bring out people trapped under the rubble during the critical "golden window" of up to 72 hours following the earthquake.

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CNN reported that the death toll is expected to rise significantly as search teams find more victims.

"We haven't slept a wink in our efforts to save lives," Rodriguez told VTV, as she also praised the arrival of international assistance and emergency crews. "We have saved dozens of lives."

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As per VTV, search and rescue teams are concentrating efforts on the state of La Guaira, which appears to be the most affected area following the deadly back-to-back earthquakes.

It was reported that the government said it has also established a stockpile centre of food, water and medicines for those in need at the foreign ministry in Caracas.

Humanitarian efforts are underway in Venezuela as hundreds of citizens have volunteered to deliver water, food, medicines, and supplies to the affected communities in Caraballeda and Vargas.

India has launched 'Operation Amistad' to support earthquake-hit Venezuela, with two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying a field hospital unit and more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Friday.

In a post on X, announcing the operation, Jaishankar said, "Operation Amistad underway! Two @IAF_MCC C17S took off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts."

The relief mission includes an Indian Army Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including medicines, medical equipment and two BHISHM Cubes, designed to provide rapid emergency medical support in disaster situations. (ANI)

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