Deaths from devastating earthquake in Myanmar climb past 1,700
In this photo taken from a video released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Sunday, March 30, 2025, Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers, together with its Chinese colleagues, rescue a woman from under the rubble, after she was lying under piles of concrete for more than two days, in Mandalay, Myanmar. AP/PTI
The death toll from the earthquake that hit Myanmar has risen to more than 1,700 as more bodies have been pulled from the rubble, the country's military-led government said on Monday.
Government spokesman Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun told state-run MRTV that another 3,400 have been injured and more than 300 were missing.
He did not provide more specific figures.
The 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit at midday on Friday, causing widespread damage, including in the capital Naypitaw and the second largest city, Mandalay.
