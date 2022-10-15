Decayed bodies found on hospital roof in Pakistan, probe ordered

PTI

Lahore, October 14

Several putrefied bodies have been found dumped on the rooftop of a public sector hospital in Pakistan's Punjab province that sparked outcry on social media over their desecration.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Friday took a strict notice of this and formed a high-powered committee to investigate the matter. The six-member committee headed by specialised healthcare secretary Muzamil Bashir has been given three days to complete the probe and fix responsibility.

Adviser to the Chief Minister Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar visited Nishter Hospital in Multan, some 350 km from Lahore, and found several "abandoned" bodies on the roof of the hospital's mortuary. The Chief Minister has ordered cremation of the abandoned bodies and directed the health authorities to take action against the employees involved in the matter.

Nishtar Medical University's Prof Dr Maryam Asharf said they received “unclaimed, unidentified and unknown dead bodies” from the police department. “The process of decomposition has begun in such bodies and they were put on the roof for medical purposes.These bodies are used for medical experiments by students in accordance with rules laid down by the government,” she said.

“This is not unusual as bones and skulls are extracted for further medical use,” she added

Videos on social media on Friday showed several bodies dumped on the roof in a bad condition, sparking rumours that the bodies were to be used as food for eagles and vultures. Baloch separatists claimed that these could be the bodies of "missing" persons.