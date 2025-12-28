Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Kyiv was doing everything to end its war with Russia but that ultimately securing peace would depend on its partners.

"These are some of the most active diplomatic days of the year, and much can be resolved before the New Year, and we are doing everything for this, but whether there will be decisions depends on the partners," he wrote on the Telegram app in comments before talks in Florida with US President Donald Trump.

He added that Ukraine's partners should increase pressure on Moscow "so that the Russians feel the consequences of their own aggression".