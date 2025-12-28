DT
Decisions on peace depend on Kyiv's partners: Zelenskyy

Decisions on peace depend on Kyiv's partners: Zelenskyy

'Ukraine's partners should increase pressure on Moscow so that the Russians feel the consequences of their own aggression'

Reuters
Kyiv, Updated At : 05:45 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Kyiv was doing everything to end its war with Russia but that ultimately securing peace would depend on its partners.

"These are some of the most active diplomatic days of the year, and much can be resolved before the New Year, and we are doing everything for this, but whether there will be decisions depends on the partners," he wrote on the Telegram app in comments before talks in Florida with US President Donald Trump.

He added that Ukraine's partners should increase pressure on Moscow "so that the Russians feel the consequences of their own aggression".

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

