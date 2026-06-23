"Decisive victory": PM Modi congratulates Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali on polls win

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his congratulations to his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali for the landslide victory in the nation's parliamentary polls.

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Expressing his felicitations on social media platform X, PM Modi underscored the historical depth of the bilateral relationship.

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"Hearty congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and the Prosperity Party for a decisive victory in the Ethiopian parliamentary elections," PM Modi wrote on X.

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Heartiest congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and the Prosperity Party for a decisive victory in the Ethiopian parliamentary elections. India greatly cherishes its historic, multifaceted and deep-rooted ties with Ethiopia. I fondly recall my visit to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2026

"India greatly cherishes its historic, multifaceted and deep-rooted ties with Ethiopia. I fondly recall my visit to Ethiopia last year and look forward to working closely together to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership and the bonds of friendship between our peoples," he added.

The diplomatic message follows an announcement by the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) on Sunday, which declared the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) the winner of the country's seventh General Election.

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Releasing the certified election outcomes in Addis Ababa, the NEBE confirmed that the PP captured 438 out of the 486 contested seats in the House of Peoples' Representatives (HoPR), the lower house of the Ethiopian Parliament, during the June 1 General Election.

According to the constitutional framework of Ethiopia, the political entity or alliance securing a legislative majority in the HoPR receives the mandate to establish the government and designate the Prime Minister.

PM Modi travelled to Ethiopia last December, a landmark visit that infused fresh dynamism into India-Ethiopia diplomatic engagement.

During that visit, PM Modi expressed India's readiness to expand cooperation across crucial sectors, including Digital Public Infrastructure, mining, critical minerals, clean energy, food security and agriculture.

The two heads of government also reviewed bilateral progress in trade, investment, technological innovation, education and capacity building.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that Indian enterprises, acting as reliable partners, have invested over USD 5 billion in the Ethiopian economy, particularly in key manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors, generating more than 75,000 local employment opportunities.

As a gesture of special distinction during his inaugural bilateral tour of the country, Prime Minister Modi also delivered an address to a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament. (ANI)

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