'Deepening US-India deep space partnership': Envoy Sergio Gor as NASA invites ISRO to join Moon base programme

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): India and the United States advanced their discussions on civil and commercial space cooperation and also focused on pursuing future science and human space flight technology partnerships, the US Embassy said in a press release on Tuesday.

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In a post on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor stated, "NASA has invited @ISRO to join its Moon Base programme, deepening the U.S.-India deep space partnership! The news came as @StateDept and @NASA co-chaired the 9th Civil Space Joint Working Group in Bengaluru, advancing the US-India TRUST initiative."

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NASA has invited @ISRO to join its Moon Base program, deepening the U.S.-India deep space partnership! The news came as @StateDept and @NASA co-chaired the 9th Civil Space Joint Working Group in Bengaluru, advancing the 🇺🇸-🇮🇳 TRUST initiative. https://t.co/qLbhitmHCO — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 11, 2026

The discussions took place during the 9th meeting of the India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group (CSJWG), hosted by India on 5-6 August 2026 at the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru.

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Dr V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO and Secretary of the Department of Space, and Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, addressed the opening segment and highlighted the significance of further strengthening bilateral space cooperation.

The meeting was co-chaired on the Indian side by M Sankaran, Director, UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, and on the US side by Dr Wesley Brooks, Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, and Kathleen Karika, NASA Associate Administrator for International and Interagency Relations, the press release noted.

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It underlined how the meeting advanced civil and commercial space cooperation under the India-US Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology (TRUST) Initiative, in line with the February 2025 Joint Leaders' Statement issued by Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.

According to the release, both sides discussed expanding cooperation following the successful launch of the joint NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission last year, as well as pursuing future science and human space flight technology collaborations.

They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) guidelines on the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, as well as reviewed ongoing multilateral efforts to ensure the Committee's effectiveness.

The release mentioned that NASA invited ISRO to join its Moon Base programme, building on the two countries' partnership under the Artemis Accords. The two sides also agreed to advance discussions for cooperation on open scientific data sharing under the Accords. (ANI)

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