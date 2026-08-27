"Deeply appreciate solidarity, generous offer of assistance during this difficult time": Nepal PM thanks PM Modi

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 26 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday expressed deep appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone call expressing solidarity and support as the Himalayan country deals with devastating floods and said the "gesture is a reflection of the enduring bonds of friendship" between our two countries.

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"Thank you very much, Prime Minister @narendramodi, , for your kind call and deep condolences. We deeply appreciate your warm words of solidarity and your generous offer of assistance to Nepal during this difficult time. This gesture of solidarity is a reflection of the enduring bonds of friendship between our two countries, which we profoundly value," PMO Nepal said in a post on X responding to PM Modi's post earlier.

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PM Modi said he spoke with the Nepal PM and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation. He said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.

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He said India stands firmly in solidarity with "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time.

The Prime Minister said teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts.

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"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

India has dispatched 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) along with essential medicines to support Nepal which is dealing with devastating floods.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India stands with Nepal in meeting the challenge.

"Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," he said.

The C130J deployed by the Indian Air Force for the relief efforts is carrying 10 tons of relief material to Nepal. This includes emergency items such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines. (ANI)

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