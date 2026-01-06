DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Deeply concerned about possible intensification, instability in country": UN Under-Secretary-General DiCarlo on US strike in Venezuela

"Deeply concerned about possible intensification, instability in country": UN Under-Secretary-General DiCarlo on US strike in Venezuela

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:20 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], January 6 (ANI): Rosemary A. DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, has expressed deep concern over the recent US military operation in Venezuela and the subsequent capture of Nicolas Maduro.

Advertisement

Speaking on the situation following the January 3 strike by US, DiCarlo, Under-Secretary for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said at a UN security council meet, "We meet at a grave time following the 3 January United States military action in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela... The extent of casualties resulting from these actions remains undetermined."

Advertisement

She noted that President Donald Trump had announced the strike on social media on Saturday, describing it as a "large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro." DiCarlo added that Trump stated, "We are going to run the country until such time that we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition."

Advertisement

DiCarlo said the government of Venezuela has characterised the US operation as a military aggression affecting both civilian and military areas and called it a "flagrant violation of the charter," posing a threat to international and regional peace and security.

She highlighted that President Maduro is currently being held in New York, accused by US authorities of serious criminal offences alongside his wife, Cilia Flores. DiCarlo emphasised the uncertainty surrounding Venezuela's immediate future and warned of the risk of intensified instability.

Advertisement

"What is less certain is the immediate future of Venezuela. I am deeply concerned about the possible intensification and the instability in the country. The potential impact on the region and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted," DiCarlo added.

Meanwhile, during their first court appearance in New York, Venezuela's deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to all charges and accused the United States government of abducting them from their home country, CNN reported.

As per CNN on Monday (local time), both Maduro and Flores denied the drug trafficking and weapons-related charges filed against them and, for now, did not contest their continued detention. The appearance marked a historic moment and the beginning of what is expected to be a prolonged legal battle, as their defence is likely to challenge the legality of their military capture.

After the military operation to arrest Maduro, US President Donald Trump said, "We're in charge."

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has signalled that it will closely monitor developments in Venezuela under interim leadership. However, Maduro's long-time vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in as acting president on Monday, according to CNN. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts