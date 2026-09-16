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Home / World / “Deeply concerned at drone attack near Makkah”: India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for restoration of peace in region 

“Deeply concerned at drone attack near Makkah”: India condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for restoration of peace in region 

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the drone attack near Makkah and reiterated its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of Saudi Arabia, noting how such actions endanger civilian lives and infrastructure.

In response to media queries regarding the drone attack near Makkah, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah. India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure.”

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“The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world,” Jaiswal said.

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India also expressed hope for an early return to peace and stability in the region.

“We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” the MEA spokesperson said.

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Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition warned that the security of Islam's two holiest sites is a "red line" after Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi in the south of the holy city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah, popularly known as Mecca.

According to a statement issued by the coalition on Wednesday, the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted the drone in the evening on Tuesday, before it could enter the prohibited airspace around Mecca.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Malki described the incident as a "hostile and terrorist act", saying the drone had been launched by what he called the "Terrorist Houthi Militia".

"The security of the Two Holy Mosques and the pilgrims is a red line," Al-Malki said, adding that the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition "will not hesitate to take the necessary and deterrent measures" against the Houthi movement.

The coalition said the incident represented the second attempt to target Mecca, referring to a previous attempt involving a ballistic missile on July 27, 2017.

Calling the latest incident an attempt to target "the birthplace of revelation, the land of the message, and the destination that draws the hearts of millions of Muslims from around the world", Al-Malki said it was also an attempt to terrorise pilgrims and harm citizens and residents.

Meanwhile, as developments followed, Yemen's Houthi movement on Wednesday rejected Saudi Arabia's claim that the group launched a drone towards the holy city of Mecca, calling the allegation “fabrications and lies” and asserting that its operations target Saudi military and oil facilities away from Islamic holy sites.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree called out the Al Saud regime of Saudi Arabia, calling the attempt a deception, while denying that the rebel group posed a threat to the holy sites.

Saree said Houthi operations were directed at “its oil facilities and military bases, which are far removed from the sacred sites.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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