"Deeply saddened": Indian High Commission on Sri Lankan landslides, extreme weather conditions

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 27 (ANI): The High Commission of India in Colombo on Thursday expressed heartfelt condolences to the affected families and conveyed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka affected due to landslides and extreme weather conditions.

In a post on X, it said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and extensive damages caused by the recent landslides and extreme weather conditions in Sri Lanka. The Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka extends heartfelt condolences to the affected families and conveys solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka."

Sri Lanka is confronting one of its most severe weather disasters in recent years, as days of heavy rainfall and multiple landslides have killed 31 people, left 14 missing, and displaced thousands across the island, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

According to the latest situation report, extreme weather has affected 17 districts, impacting 1,158 families and 4,008 individuals. The DMC said 10 people have been injured, three homes have been destroyed, and 381 houses have been partially damaged. At least 131 people have been relocated to temporary safe centres.

Badulla District has recorded the highest number of fatalities with 18 deaths, followed by Kegalle with seven and Nuwara Eliya with 4. One death each was reported in Hambantota and Kurunegala, DMC said, as per Xinhua.

Authorities warned that continued rainfall may trigger further landslides, floods, and road closures, particularly in central and hilly regions, Xinhua reported.

Amid the worsening conditions, the Department of Examinations announced the postponement of the University Entrance examinations scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Commissioner General of Examinations said the decision was made after heavy rains disrupted transportation in several districts and forced the closure of major roads.

Emergency teams are continuing search-and-rescue operations in high-risk areas as the government urges the public to remain alert to landslide warnings and rising water levels. (ANI)

