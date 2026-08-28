New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Norway's King Harald V, recalling his meeting with the monarch during his visit to Norway earlier this year and praising his warmth and dedication to public service.

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Expressing condolences to the Norwegian Royal Family over the death of Europe's oldest reigning monarch, PM Modi, in a post on X, said he was "deeply saddened".

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"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of the Kingdom of Norway. I fondly recall meeting His Majesty during my visit to Norway earlier this year and was deeply touched by his warmth and profound sense of service to his nation. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Norway," the post read.

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The Royal Court of Norway announced that King Harald died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet at 6:35 am (local time) on Friday, August 28, at the age of 89.

The Embassy of India in Oslo also conveyed its condolences, saying the Norwegian monarch would be remembered for his selfless service to the country and for his warmth, wisdom and commitment to the Norwegian people.

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"The Embassy of India in Oslo expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of Norway. His Majesty will be remembered for his selfless service to Norway and for his warmth, wisdom and commitment to his people," the embassy said in a post on X.

According to Euronews, King Harald had been hospitalised since August 17 after developing haemolytic anaemia, a condition in which red blood cells are destroyed faster than the body can replace them.

His health reportedly deteriorated sharply this week, prompting members of the Royal Family to gather at his bedside.

Crown Prince Haakon was reported to have remained with his father overnight after the palace said the King's condition had become extremely serious.

Harald became King of Norway in 1991 and had faced a number of health challenges in recent years. He had a pacemaker implanted but had repeatedly rejected the possibility of abdication, citing the lifelong oath he made before Parliament.

PM Modi's remembrance comes months after his visit to Norway, where he met King Harald V during his first visit to the Scandinavian country.

During the visit in May, the Norwegian monarch personally presented PM Modi with the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, one of Norway's highest distinctions for foreign nationals.

The award recognised PM Modi's contribution to strengthening relations between India and Norway and his efforts towards international cooperation.

After receiving the honour, PM Modi expressed gratitude and dedicated the distinction to the people of India, saying it reflected the enduring friendship between the two countries and their shared commitment to global progress.

Following the King's death, PM Modi's tribute highlighted the personal impression King Harald left on him during that visit, describing the monarch's warmth and his deep sense of service to Norway. (ANI)

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