 Defectors from former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party form new outfit : The Tribune India

Defectors from former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party form new outfit

‘Democrats’ is being led by former home minister of Punjab province Hashim Dogar who quit Khan’s PTI last month

Defectors from former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party form new outfit

Imran Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Lahore, June 5

A group of former provincial lawmakers who quit ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party over the May 9 attacks on sensitive military installations and government buildings, on Monday floated a new outfit called the “Democrats”.

The former home minister of the Punjab province Hashim Dogar who quit Khan’s PTI last month, is leading this outfit, which also includes former education minister Dr Murad Raas.

There was no clarity over whether this outfit will align with some of the bigger political parties like the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) or Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Neither has there been any information on whether the “Democrats” plans to register with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“One thing is clear, that the Democrats will continue acting as an opposition to the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),” Raas was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after paramilitary Rangers arrested 70-year-old Khan, the chairman of PTI, from the Islamabad High Court premises in connection with a corruption case.

Khan’s party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad in response to his arrest.

The mob also stormed the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time.

Thousands of Khan’s supporters were arrested following the violence that the powerful Army described as a “dark day” in the history of the country.

The crackdown launched after May 9 violent protests have thrown PTI into a deep existential crisis with dozens of key party leaders quitting the party on a daily basis.

Khan on Monday said Pakistanis are living in the “dark ages” as the authorities were using Nazi Germany-era law of kin punishment against his supporters amid silence from the Supreme Court.

Dogar and Raas are some of the prominent legislators, along with PTI’s Secretary General Asad Umar, senior leader Fawad Chaudhry and former minister Shireen Mazari, to have parted ways.

So far, over 100 leaders and former lawmakers have quit PTI, with Pakistan’s law-enforcement agencies having arrested over 10,000 workers from various parts of the country.

Last month, the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan’s Parliament, passed a resolution vowing to try May 9 rioters under the existing laws including the stringent Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

Khan, a former cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Viral video: Gurugram edtech firm 'locks' employees; company responds

2
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

3
Himachal

No green nod, 219-km HP 4-lane project stalled

4
Nation

AFT issues warrants against Maj Gen, financial adviser for disobeying order

5
Punjab

540-MW Goindwal Sahib thermal plant on the block

6
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

7
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

8
Nation

Odisha train tragedy: Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

9
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

10
Nation

Watch: Bridge collapses in Bihar, government says it was defective, being pulled down; BJP alleges corruption

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Wrestler Sakshi Malik ends protest, to resume railways duty, 2 days after meeting Amit Shah

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Asks not to spread fake news amid reports of her distancing ...

US putting ‘full weight’ behind India’s defence modernisation: Defence Secretary Austin

US putting 'full weight' behind India's defence modernisation: Defence Secretary Austin

‘US-India partnership is a cornerstone for a free and open I...

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old murder case

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA...

AAP Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Tong injured in road accident; elderly man dies

AAP Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Tong injured in road accident; elderly man dies

Mishap occurred on Chandigarh road near Langriya village in ...

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests’ earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests’ earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

Amritsar ‘bandh’ on Tuesday, Sikh activists conduct ‘march’ ...


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests’ earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests’ earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh's profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Chandigarh: Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

Over 30 held as security guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

591 stubble-burning cases in Jalandhar district so far

Cleaner murders driver, sets body on fire

Open House: Do you see more accountability and transparency in the government offices now?

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Over 70 units of blood collected

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala