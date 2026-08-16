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Home / World / Defence cooperation to further deepen as COAS General Dhiraj Seth arrives in Nepal

Defence cooperation to further deepen as COAS General Dhiraj Seth arrives in Nepal

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ANI
Updated At : 04:53 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): As India and Nepal continue to strengthen their close defence cooperation and military-to-military ties, General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), arrived in Nepal for an official visit from August 17-19.

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Sharing the details, the Defence Ministry said that on Monday, the COAS will lay a wreath at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel and receive a Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters. He will interact with the Chief of the Army Staff, Nepali Army and will be briefed by the Director General Military Operations, Nepali Army, on issues of mutual interest.

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Thereafter, General Dhiraj Seth will attend the Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, where, in keeping with the unique tradition between the Indian and Nepali Armies, he will be conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by Shri Ram Chandra Paudel, the President of Nepal.

On August 18, the COAS will address the student officers of the Army Command and Staff Course at Shivapuri and interact with instructors and foreign student officers. He will also be interacting with senior Dignitaries of Nepal on issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

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On August 19, General Dhiraj Seth will attend an Ex-Servicemen Rally at Pokhara, felicitate Veer Naris and Gallantry Awardees and interact with Indian Army Veterans. He will return to India the same day.

It underlined how India and Nepal are two nations with shared historical, social and cultural linkages which remain unparalleled in the world. Terms fondly referred to as the 'Roti Beti Ka Rishta', the Janakpur-Ayodhya and the Lumbini-Bodhgaya connections make our nations natural partners with symbiotic relations. The partnership between India and Nepal is defined by our democratic principles and shared interest in ensuring regional peace and stability.

The visit underscores the deep-rooted historical, cultural and military ties between India and Nepal and will provide an opportunity to explore new avenues of cooperation between the two Armies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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