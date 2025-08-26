DT
PT
Defence Minister Katz: Israel Will Continue to Hold Security Zone in Syria, Protect Druze

Defence Minister Katz: Israel Will Continue to Hold Security Zone in Syria, Protect Druze

ANI
Updated At : 03:20 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 26 (ANI/ TPS): Israel's Minister of Defence Israel Katz declared that the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) will remain on the peak of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, within Syrian territory, and in Israel's declared security zone in Syria that he said is "necessary to protect the Golan and Galilee settlements from threats looming from the Syrian side as the main lesson from the events of October 7."

"We will continue to protect the Druze in Syria as well," Katz pledged. (ANI/ TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

