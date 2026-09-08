Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Colombo for 3-day visit to boost bilateral ties

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh touched down in Colombo on Tuesday to commence a three-day official visit centred on augmenting bilateral maritime and security cooperation.

During the visit, Singh is set to hold consultations with Sri Lankan authorities regarding several mutual priorities to consolidate bilateral relations, featuring a robust maritime and defence partnership.

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"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today left for Sri Lanka on a 3-day visit to the island nation. Leading a high-level delegation, Raksha Mantri will hold talks with the leadership of Sri Lanka on a range of issues to further strengthen traditionally strong and friendly bilateral relations in mutually beneficial areas, including a strong maritime and defence partnership. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Colombo during the visit," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

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Sharing optimism concerning the upcoming schedule, Singh mentioned that he anticipated a "productive engagement" with Sri Lankan authorities throughout his stay in the country. He characterised Sri Lanka as a core partner for New Delhi under both the Neighbourhood First doctrine and the MAHASAGAR framework.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "Leaving New Delhi for Sri Lanka on a three-day official visit. Looking forward to a productive engagement with the leadership of Sri Lanka during the visit. I shall also be interacting with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka. Besides our longstanding partnership as well as deep historical and civilisational ties, Sri Lanka is one of our most important partners under the Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR initiatives."

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According to official disclosures from the Ministry of Defence, India and Sri Lanka share deep civilisational ties and a multifaceted partnership, anchored by regional security, defence, economic and trade cooperation and strong people-to-people ties.

"The bilateral relationship received further impetus when India assisted Sri Lanka during the economic crisis and provided assistance, as one of the first responders, in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka in 2025. It underscored India’s continued commitment and emphasis on the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions)," the statement said.

Previously, New Delhi instituted a financial assistance package valued at USD 450 million for Sri Lanka to support post-cyclone reconstruction following Cyclone Ditwah, focusing on rebuilding transport infrastructure, housing restoration, educational and healthcare frameworks, agricultural revival, and enhanced disaster management capabilities.

Extending this trajectory of strategic alignment, Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice-Admiral Damian Fernando travelled to India earlier in August to confer with Chief of Defence Staff General N.S. Raja Subramani concerning joint military preparedness.

"CDS General N.S. Raja Subramani interacted with Vice-Admiral Damian Fernando, Sri Lanka Navy Commander, during his official visit to India. The leaders reviewed existing bilateral defence cooperation, explored new avenues for joint military training and capacity enhancement, and discussed key regional security matters to further deepen the India-Sri Lanka strategic partnership," the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

While on that itinerary, Vice-Admiral Fernando also consulted with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, addressing the execution of multiple mandates established within the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Plan.

Furthermore, Fernando conferred with Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, engaging in deliberations addressing mechanisms to enhance bilateral maritime security.

During that dialogue, both commands re-emphasised their dedication to preserving regional peace and stability across the Indian Ocean in accordance with India’s MAHASAGAR vision, the Indian Navy confirmed.

Shedding further light on the broader implications of these diplomatic dialogues, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha remarked that bilateral engagement between India and Sri Lanka has achieved significant momentum over recent years.

Addressing ANI regarding the high-profile itinerary, the High Commissioner observed, "If you look at the last 2-3 years, the engagement between India and Sri Lanka has acquired a new intensity. There is a regular exchange of ministerial-level visits from India to Sri Lanka and from Sri Lanka to India. We need to see this as part of that."

Emphasising the foundational pillars governing bilateral affairs, Jha pointed out that security and defence continue to represent vital dimensions of the overarching state partnership.

"As you know, we have several different aspects of our partnership. Security and defense are very significant aspects of that. The visit of the Defence Minister is in the context that we will be taking forward some of the ongoing initiatives. We'll exchange notes on how far we have come so far on various defense cooperation issues," Jha stated.

The Indian High Commissioner additionally advised analysts to contextualise the visit within a wider diplomatic framework, referencing the extensive political career and senior standing of India's Defence Minister.

"I must also request that people see it in the larger context. He's a very senior leader from India, a person who has been at the helm for many years, and so we are looking at this as part of the larger political-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka," Jha added. (ANI)

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