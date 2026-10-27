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Home / World / Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Philippines to attend 13th ASEAN defence ministers’ meeting-Plus

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Philippines to attend 13th ASEAN defence ministers’ meeting-Plus

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ANI
Updated At : 09:12 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Cebu [Philippines], October 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Cebu, Philippines, on Tuesday to attend the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), where he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating nations.

Upon his arrival at the airport, Singh received a ceremonial welcome and was greeted by M Gen Fabian M Pedregosa PAF (Retd), Undersecretary of the Department of National Defence of the Philippines.

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Members of the Indian community and Filipino nationals also welcomed the Defence Minister upon his arrival at a hotel in Cebu, where he is staying during his visit.

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Singh's participation in the regional defence forum provides an opportunity to engage with defence leaders from ASEAN member states and partner countries on issues of mutual interest, defence cooperation and regional security.

The ADMM-Plus serves as a platform for ASEAN member states and their dialogue partners to strengthen defence engagement, promote practical cooperation and discuss shared security challenges.

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Earlier in the day, Singh paid tribute to Indian Army infantry personnel on the occasion of Shaurya Diwas, honouring their courage, valour and sacrifice in safeguarding the country's sovereignty.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, “On Shaurya Diwas, I salute the extraordinary courage, valour and sacrifice of the brave Infantrymen of the Indian Army. From the historic battlefields of 1947 to the most challenging frontiers of today, they have held the line when the odds were overwhelming, stood firm when the nation needed them most, and made the ultimate sacrifice so that India may stand tall.”

He also highlighted the Infantry's unwavering devotion to duty and said the nation remained grateful for the service and sacrifices of its soldiers.

Shaurya Diwas is observed annually on October 27 to commemorate the arrival of Indian Army troops at Srinagar airport in 1947 to repel the Pakistan-backed tribal invasion of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day honours the bravery of the Infantry and its contribution to safeguarding India's territorial integrity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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