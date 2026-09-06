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Home / World / Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to undertake three-day Sri Lanka visit from Sept 8

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to undertake three-day Sri Lanka visit from Sept 8

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ANI
Updated At : 04:22 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from September 8 to 10, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement released on Sunday.

During the visit, the Defence Minister will hold consultations with the leadership of Sri Lanka on a range of issues and interact with the Indian diaspora in Colombo, as per the ministry.

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He will lead a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs, as per the statement.

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The statement noted that India and Sri Lanka share deep civilisational ties and a multifaceted partnership, anchored by regional security, defence, economic and trade cooperation and strong people-to-people ties.

The bilateral relationship received further impetus when India assisted Sri Lanka during the economic crisis and provided assistance, as one of the first responders, in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka in 2025. It underscored India’s continued commitment and emphasis on ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), it added.

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Defence Minister's visit to Sri Lanka will further strengthen the traditionally strong and friendly bilateral relations in mutually beneficial areas including a strong maritime & defence partnership, the statement added.

India's MAHASAGAR vision expands to 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions'.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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