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Home / World / Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh meets Greek Dy Minister, German envoy; discusses maritime cooperation, defence ties

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh meets Greek Dy Minister, German envoy; discusses maritime cooperation, defence ties

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ANI
Updated At : 06:45 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held separate meetings with Greece's Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Stefanos Gkikas and newly appointed German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss bilateral defence cooperation and strategic ties.

During his meeting with Gkikas on October 8, the two sides discussed India-Greece defence and strategic cooperation, with an emphasis on maritime cooperation, coastal security and shipbuilding, according to the Ministry of Defence.

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"As two prominent maritime nations, India and Greece have common interest and stakes in the maritime sector including the need to ensure safety and security of seafarers," the Ministry said in a post on X.

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The discussions highlighted the importance of maritime cooperation between the two countries, particularly in areas related to coastal security and shipbuilding.

In a separate meeting on Thursday, Singh received a courtesy call from newly appointed German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck.

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The two sides discussed India-Germany defence cooperation and their strategic partnership, with a focus on further strengthening bilateral defence ties, the Ministry said.

The meetings reflect India's continued engagement with Greece and Germany on defence and strategic cooperation.

India and Greece have been strengthening their engagement in the maritime domain, while India and Germany continue to pursue closer bilateral defence ties as part of their broader strategic partnership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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