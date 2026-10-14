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Home / World / Defence Secretary RK Singh begins Greece visit, lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Athens

Defence Secretary RK Singh begins Greece visit, lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Athens

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ANI
Updated At : 05:05 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Athens [Greece], October 14 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday began his official visit to Greece with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Hellenic Armed Forces at Syntagma Square in Athens, paying tribute to the courage and sacrifice of fallen soldiers.

In a post on X, the Ministry said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh commenced his official visit to Greece with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Hellenic Armed Forces at historic Syntagma Square in Athens, paying tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the fallen soldiers."

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The visit comes amid continued efforts by India and Greece to strengthen their bilateral defence and strategic partnership, with maritime cooperation, coastal security and shipbuilding emerging as key areas of engagement.

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Earlier, on October 8, Singh held a meeting with Greece's Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Stefanos Gkikas, in New Delhi to discuss India-Greece defence and strategic cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions focused on maritime cooperation, coastal security and shipbuilding, highlighting the shared interests of the two countries as prominent maritime nations.

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“As two prominent maritime nations, India and Greece have common interests and stakes in the maritime sector, including the need to ensure safety and security of seafarers,” the Ministry had said in a post on X.

The discussions underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in the maritime domain and exploring areas of mutual interest to enhance bilateral engagement.

In a separate engagement, Singh also received a courtesy call from newly appointed German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck in New Delhi. The two sides discussed India-Germany defence cooperation and their strategic partnership, with a focus on further strengthening bilateral defence ties.

India has been pursuing closer defence and strategic engagement with European partners as part of its broader efforts to deepen international partnerships and enhance cooperation in areas of shared security interests. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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