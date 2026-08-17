Defence Secy Rajesh Kumar Singh arrives in Armenia to advance bilateral defence cooperation

Yerevan [Armenia], August 17 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh arrived in Yerevan for an official two-day visit aimed at further consolidating defence and strategic cooperation between India and Armenia.

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Upon his arrival, Singh was received by the Ambassador of India to Armenia, alongside senior representatives from the Armenian Ministry of Defence.

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In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh arrived in Yerevan on August 16, 2026, for a two-day visit, where he was received by the Ambassador of India to Armenia and senior representatives of the Armenian Defence Ministry. During the visit, he will engage with the Armenian leadership to chart the course of future India-Armenia defence and strategic cooperation."

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Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh arrived in Yerevan on August 16, 2026 for a two-day visit, where he was received by the Ambassador of India to Armenia and senior representatives of the Armenian Defence Ministry. During the visit, he will engage with the Armenian… pic.twitter.com/vlnKAzOclu — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) August 17, 2026

During his itinerary, the Defence Secretary is scheduled to hold discussions with the Armenian leadership to chart out the future roadmap for bilateral engagement in the defence and strategic sectors.

This visit comes amid intensifying defence ties between New Delhi and Yerevan, following a high-level Armenian military delegation's visit to New Delhi earlier this year. As part of those engagements, Armenia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan, arrived in India on April 28 for an official visit.

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During that April visit, Lieutenant General Asryan met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi to deliberate on enhancing mutual cooperation in the defence domain.

A day before that meeting, Lieutenant General Asryan held talks with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. Additionally, Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan met then Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan to explore avenues for joint ventures in the co-development of military hardware.

Building on these engagements, Singh's current visit to Yerevan is expected to provide momentum for both nations to build on existing interactions and explore opportunities for deeper strategic and defence partnership. (ANI)

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