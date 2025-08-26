Defense Minister, Israeli Military Chief come to an understanding amid reports of discord

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 26 (ANI/TPS): Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a private meeting today (Tuesday).
At the meeting, the two finalized the IDF's procedure for senior appointments, which will continue to include prior consultation with the defense minister out of a "commitment to full cooperation, maintaining continuity of command, and strengthening the IDF's capabilities in dealing with security challenges."
"The IDF's appointment process is a cornerstone in the care of people, and we will continue to do everything to advance it smoothly and professionally," the two said in a statement.
The meeting came after there were numerous reports of discord between the two men on the matter of senior promotions as well as military policies. (ANI/TPS)
