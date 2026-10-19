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Home / World / Defying Trump, Ukraine sets oil facilities ablaze in Russia’s St Petersburg

Defying Trump, Ukraine sets oil facilities ablaze in Russia’s St Petersburg

War with Moscow deepens as Kyiv launches 1K drones

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Agencies
Moscow, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The site of a Ukrainian drone attack in St Petersburg. Photo: Reuters
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Ukrainian strikes set an oil export terminal and a depot ablaze in St Petersburg on Sunday as Kyiv launched more than 1,000 drones at Russia in one of its largest aerial attacks of the war.

The strikes came amid deepening tensions between Ukraine and Washington, with US President Donald Trump criticising Kyiv’s attacks on Russian oil infrastructure. One person was killed, and five others were wounded in the St Petersburg attack, which sparked fires at the Petersburg Oil Terminal and the city’s Ruchi oil depot. A logistics centre belonging to retailer Ozon and a data centre operated by Russian tech giant VK were also targeted.

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‘Good decision’: US Prez defends waiver

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Miami: Facing intense criticism, US President Donald Trump said he had taken a “good decision” to exempt Russia from sweeping sanctions under a new law and asserted that many did not know what it actually meant. “A lot of you don’t know what my decision is yet,” Trump told reporters.

Indian fuel exports to West jump 43%

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New delhi: Refineries in India and two other countries that run on Russian crude shipped 1

billion euros ($1.2 billion) of oil products to sanctioning countries in September, up 43 per cent from August, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

60-day pause on sanctions to analyse global impact: Rubio

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the waiver from sanctions on Russia and tariffs on other countries, including India, was a 60-day pause for the US President to analyse the global impact of the measure. Citing India, he said the country was an important ally and partner of the United States, and Trump needed that period of time to “sort of study all this and figure out what the right combination is”.

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