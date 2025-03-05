Delegates discuss global relations in India-Vietnam Policy Planning Dialogue 2025

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The fourth India-Vietnam Policy Planning Dialogue was held on Tuesday in Delhi, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Raghuram S, Joint Secretary (Policy Planning and Research), MEA, and Le Dinh Tinh, Director General, Policy Planning Department, MOFA Vietnam led the discussions on a wide range of geopolitical issues, the statement said.

The dialogue enabled both sides to share views on various regional and global issues, including recent developments in the Indo-Pacific, functioning of multilateral institutions, and development priorities of the Global South.

Later, the Vietnamese delegation led by Director General Le Dinh Tinh called on Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East), the statement said.

4th🇮🇳🇻🇳 Policy Planning Dialogue held in NewDelhi on 4 March discussed bilateral,regional & global issues of mutual interest.🇻🇳 delegation headed by DG,Policy Planning also called on Secy(East) and interacted with Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies & Analyses and ORF.

India and Vietnam traditionally share close and warm bilateral relations that are denominated as comprehensive strategic partnership. Mahatma Gandhi and President Ho Chi Minh, who led people in their struggle for independence in their respective countries, had exchanged messages with each other. India was the Co-Chairman of the International Commission for Supervision and Control formed pursuant to the Geneva Accord of 1954.

India initially maintained Consulate-level relations with the then North Vietnam (Democratic Republic of Vietnam) and South Vietnam, and later established full diplomatic relations with Vietnam on January 7, 1972. These multi-faceted relations have been developing steadily over time.

India-Vietnam relations were elevated in 2016 to 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' during the visit of the PM Narendra Modi to Vietnam; earlier, the relations were designated as 'Strategic Partnership'. The development of India-Vietnam relations are guided by a "Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People" adopted by PM Modi and the then Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during the Virtual Summit held on 21 December 2020, as per Indian embassy in Vietnam.

PM Modi and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong had telephonic conversation on April 15, 2022. In 2022, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and both countries are working together actively to further strengthen their multi-dimensional cooperation, as per Indian embassy in Vietnam. (ANI)

