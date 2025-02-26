Delegates from South Korea, Taiwan and Philippines enjoy an elephant safari on sidelines of Advantage Assam

Morigaon (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): Delegates from South Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines who participated in the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit visited Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district, Assam, on Wednesday and enjoyed an elephant and jeep safari.

Earlier on the final day of Advantage Assam 2.0 key thematic sessions were featured with Union Ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita. They discussed and deliberated Assam's economic roadmap, policy initiatives, and sectoral opportunities.

The summit has already marked a major milestone in attracting investments. On the first day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam signed 164 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with companies across 15 sectors, securing investment proposals worth over Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

Advertisement

"On Day one of Advantage Assam 2.0, we signed a historic 164 MoUs of investment proposals, with companies in 15 sectors & received several investment commitments even from other districts, to drive forward our vision of Viksit Assam," said CM Sarma then.

Advantage Assam marks the largest investment promotion and facilitation initiative by the Government of Assam, highlighting the state's geostrategic advantages and its potential as a major investment destination. Assam is strategically located in the north-eastern region of India, serving as a gateway to Northeast India and Southeast Asia. The state is renowned for its lush tea gardens and petroleum resources and is now diversifying into sectors such as agriculture, food processing, handicrafts, tourism, and information technology.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, heads of Mission their spouses and diplomats of 60 countries visited the iconic Sarnath archaeological site and the Kaziranga National Park. They were accompanied by EAM S Jaishankar.

While addressing the Advantage Assam the External Affairs Minister highlighted how all the Northeastern states of the country have benefitted from the 'Act East, Act Fast and Act First' policy of the union government, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally taken an interest in developing the region.

He said that the commitment to development can be seen through various things, including various specific initiatives and how goals are being targeted and delivered upon. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)