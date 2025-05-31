Delegation conveyed message that cross-border terrorism has global ramifications: Indian Envoy Namrata Kumar

Riga [Latvia], May 31 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi saw fruitful outcomes as Indian delegations worldwide continued with their outreach program under Operation Sindoor. India's Ambassador to Latvia, Namrata S Kumar, noted that the visit conveyed India's message of how cross-border terrorism poses a threat not only to India but to the world at large.

Speaking about the outcome of the visit of the all-party delegation from India, Ambassador Namrata S Kumar said, "The All-Party Delegation from India carried a strong message through Operation Sindoor, which I conveyed during meetings in Latvia. They engaged with Latvian parliamentarians... and key think tanks, where they clearly laid out the reality of cross-border terrorism that India has faced for decades, especially from Pakistan... They emphasized that the threats of cross-border terrorism are not confined to only India... They emphasised that these threats, particularly attempts to divide societies along religious lines, are not just regional but global in nature. This has ramifications on global level, that's why global alliance is crucial."

She further noted, "We were heartened by Latvia's support and understanding. The delegation conveyed two key messages: India is a peace-loving, responsible nation, focused on economic growth. But if any force tries to destabilize us, India will respond".

She observed, "India seeks peace, but peace cannot be one-sided. This attack was possibly due to the continued growth of India. Operation Sindoor reflects our resolve, and if needed, it will continue..."

"The second message which India gave was that the Operation Sindoor was precise, targeted action against terror infrastructure, conducted with care to avoid civilian harm... It demonstrated the capability, unity, and restraint of our armed forces", she told ANI.

The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, also includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

"The All Party delegation paid visit to the National Library of Latvia in Riga and paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The message was clear - India is a country for peace and will continue to work for global peace. Operation Sindoor however, will come into effect if India's national security is threatened by forces intending to destabilise it," the Embassy of India in Latvia said.

The Indian diaspora in Latvia organised a 'Sindoor Samman' event in Riga to welcome Group 6 of the all-party delegation led by Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi. During the event, the all-party delegation interacted with the Indian diaspora members.

India has sent several all-party delegations to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat. The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding regarding the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

