New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is leading a delegation of parliamentarians on India's Operation Sindoor global outreach on Wednesday said delegation's job is to reveal the true face of Pakistan to the entire world on how it is promoting state- sponsored terrorism.

"Look, one of the biggest issues is that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending seven delegations in the world. Right now we are going and our delegation is going to Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The biggest issue is that this terrorism, which is Pakistan's state policy. It is the job of the entire delegation to reveal the face of Pakistan to the entire world. The whole state of Pakistan sponsors terrorism, and the terrorism thrives completely with the support of the state," Jha told ANI.

"We want to tell this matter to the whole world and the other thing is about the nuclear bluff. We want to convey that we will not tolerate the terror activities perpetrated by Pakistan. We want to convey the message that enough is enough now," he added.

Jha said that when the Indus Water Treaty was signed in 1960, it was under the assumption that there would be friendly cooperation between both countries.

"The third is the issue of Indus Water Treaty. When the treaty was signed, it was under the assumption that there would be friendly and cooperation between both countries," he said.

Jha also emphasised that all parties are united with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision in the Indian Army's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"The biggest thing is that the Prime Minister and the country is united on this issue across party lines. Everyone that is going on this delegation will also tell the world about the whole issue. The parties are standing in unison," he said.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed MPs and delegation members at Parliament ahead of their visits under Operation Sindoor to highlight India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

Seven all-party delegations will visit key partner countries, including UN Security Council members.The delegations are led by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD-U's Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism. (ANI)

