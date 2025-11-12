DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Delhi Blast: Canada PM Carney, Guyanese President Ali express solidarity, offer condolences

Delhi Blast: Canada PM Carney, Guyanese President Ali express solidarity, offer condolences

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:05 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251111222923
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali expressed grief over the blast which took place in Delhi on Monday evening.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Prime Minister Mark Carney said, "I was shocked to hear of the devastating car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi last evening. I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed in this horrific explosion, and wish a fast and full recovery to all who were injured. Canada stands with the people of Delhi and India during this time of mourning."

Advertisement

https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/1988264899823247629?s=20

Advertisement

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali wrote on X, "On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, I express solidarity with the Government and people of India following the horrific blast in New Delhi. We stand with Prime Minister @narendramodi and all those affected by this incident."

https://x.com/presidentaligy/status/1988239719809925232?s=20

Advertisement

They join the list of several world leaders who expressed their condolences on the blast.

Japanese PM Takaichi Sanae offered sincere prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

"I am in deep sorrow to learn that many precious lives were lost in the explosion that occurred in Delhi, India. On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their bereaved families. I also offer my sincere prayers for the swift recovery of the injured."

https://x.com/takaichi_sanae/status/1988214655551262993?s=20

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar wished for the speedy recovery of the wounded. He said "I extend my & Israel's deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi. Wishing speedy recovery to the wounded. Israel stands with India in its fight against terror."

https://x.com/gidonsaar/status/1988167085164569065?s=20

The blast, which occurred around 7 pm on Monday evening near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah, damaging nearby vehicles.

Shah further said that "all possibilities" were being explored, while multiple agencies have joined the investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the explosion.

Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the Red Fort blast, saying it has "deeply saddened everyone" and assured the nation that those responsible will face justice. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts